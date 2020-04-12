e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police tweets Main Hoon Na scene to emphasis on the importance of wearing masks

Mumbai Police tweets Main Hoon Na scene to emphasis on the importance of wearing masks

“This class (well, almost all of them) was prompt to learn its lesson from @iamsrk’s encounter with Professor Rasai!” Mumbai police tweeted

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 12, 2020 17:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A scene of the movie Main Hoon Na shared by Mumbai Police.
A scene of the movie Main Hoon Na shared by Mumbai Police. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

With the entire country under lockdown, several police authorities are taking to social media to spread messages of awareness related to coronavirus preventative measures. One department which often shares messages with a touch of wittiness is Mumbai Police and their latest tweet shows that perfectly. Taking to the micro-blogging site the department shared a popular scene from 2004 Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Main Hoon Na.

“This class (well, almost all of them) was prompt to learn its lesson from @iamsrk’s encounter with Professor Rasai!” Mumbai police tweeted. Along with that they also used the hashtag #MaskHaiNa

A few hours ago, they also shared another tweet, inspired by the same film, where the film’s hero Shah Rukh Khan makes a brilliant Matrix-inspired dive to save himself from a spit attack by his college professor.

Here are the tweets:

“We love your creativity. Salute your Humane approach,” wrote a Twitter user on the post. “Thank you Mumbai police force for the awareness and Shah Rukh Khan to think ahead of time and aware people about the use of mask Grinning face,” joked another. “Great job done appreciate. Ye Mumbai police ka style hai,” wrote a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

Also Read | Mumbai Police shared Stree inspired meme to spread this important message

tags
top news
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
How coronavirus spread in Dharavi has kept authorities on toes
How coronavirus spread in Dharavi has kept authorities on toes
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 8447, death toll touches 273
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 8447, death toll touches 273
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
7 Nihangs held for chopping off Punjab cop’s hand during Covid-19 curfew
7 Nihangs held for chopping off Punjab cop’s hand during Covid-19 curfew
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news