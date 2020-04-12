Mumbai Police tweets Main Hoon Na scene to emphasis on the importance of wearing masks

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 17:15 IST

With the entire country under lockdown, several police authorities are taking to social media to spread messages of awareness related to coronavirus preventative measures. One department which often shares messages with a touch of wittiness is Mumbai Police and their latest tweet shows that perfectly. Taking to the micro-blogging site the department shared a popular scene from 2004 Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Main Hoon Na.

“This class (well, almost all of them) was prompt to learn its lesson from @iamsrk’s encounter with Professor Rasai!” Mumbai police tweeted. Along with that they also used the hashtag #MaskHaiNa

A few hours ago, they also shared another tweet, inspired by the same film, where the film’s hero Shah Rukh Khan makes a brilliant Matrix-inspired dive to save himself from a spit attack by his college professor.

Here are the tweets:

This class (well, almost all of them) was prompt to learn its lesson from @iamsrk 's encounter with Professor Rasai! #MaskHaiNa https://t.co/HpHoOHnYZB pic.twitter.com/FarmS6CyIK — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

“We love your creativity. Salute your Humane approach,” wrote a Twitter user on the post. “Thank you Mumbai police force for the awareness and Shah Rukh Khan to think ahead of time and aware people about the use of mask Grinning face,” joked another. “Great job done appreciate. Ye Mumbai police ka style hai,” wrote a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

Also Read | Mumbai Police shared Stree inspired meme to spread this important message