Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police shared Stree inspired meme to spread this important message

Mumbai Police shared Stree inspired meme to spread this important message

The department shared a meme inspired from a popular dialogue of Rajkummar Rao starrer film Stree

Apr 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the Stree inspired meme Mumbai Police shared.
The image shows the Stree inspired meme Mumbai Police shared. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         
Highlights
  • Mumbai Police shared a Stree-inspired meme
  • They gave a twist to the iconic dialogue “O stree, kal aana”
  • The tweet has now left people in splits

From emotional to witty, Mumbai Police often takes to Twitter to put forth essential awareness messages. With the ongoing crisis, almost all the tweets by the department are reminders for people to practice the various preventative procedures which are the necessity of the time. Just like this recent tweet by Mumbai Police which reminds people to keep off streets. What’s interesting is that the tweet comes with a Stree-inspired twist.

The department shared a meme inspired from a popular dialogue of Rajkummar Rao starrer film Stree. Giving a twist to the iconic “O stree, kal aana” dialogue, they tweeted:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has received over 1,400 likes and has now struck a chord with many. It has also left people in splits.

“No one makes better memes than Mumbai Police,” wrote a Twitter user. “I love Mumbai Police Ads. Very Creative Very Effective... Love you @MumbaiPolice,” expressed another. “Despite so much pressure of work you all are doing fab job and this is very funny,” tweeted a third. “Love and respect,” commented a fourth. “Haha nice take. Thanks for keeping us safe and protected. Big Salute to you all,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

Also Read | Mumbai Police shares what they would’ve done had they been home. You may stop complaining about the lockdown

tags
