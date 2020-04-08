Mumbai Police shares what they would’ve done had they been home. You may stop complaining about the lockdown

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:06 IST

Highlights Mumbai Police shared a video

It shows what policement would have done if they were home

It’s amazing and heartening

As several countries of the world are under lockdown, including India, social media is filled with posts about the things people will do once it’s over. From dining in a restaurant, or going out for a movie, or even going out to office and having a regular office day, people have been sharing their wishes - most of which have something to do with simply going out of the house. Many have been complaining about having to stay home, getting bored or even being tired of the lockdown. But when you watch this heartening video by Mumbai Police, chances are you’ll stop complaining. This video offers a different perspective to this situation and it will move you.

“Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?” says the tweet accompanying the video. As the post suggests, the video shows different cops talking about the things they would have done had they been home or had this much time to spend at home. Their answers will definitely strike a chord with you.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long?



Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Since being shared earlier today, the video has collected over 4,600 likes and more than 1,400 retweets and counting. People have posted varied comments about the post.

“Wow… Respect to all the staff... We can’t thank you enough. May god always bless you all with good health and joy always,” says a Twitter user. “Salute to our forces for keeping us safe,” says another. “I appreciate your hard work and dedication towards duty,” says a third.

Some used GIFs to express themselves.

Huge respect for you guys always! pic.twitter.com/Z9fnjXzKLM — Nitesh Pawar 🇮🇳 (@ntshpawar) April 8, 2020

Thank You for your service! You guys are risking your life to ensure that the residents are safe. pic.twitter.com/tEwGHIcB0I — Funny Molecule 🍻 (@tweeetbro) April 8, 2020

What do you think about this video?