TV actor Shilpa Anand says she has filed attempt to murder case against sister, her mom-in-law

Dil Mill Gaye actor Shilpa Anand aka Ohana Anand, who has stayed away from the small screen for almost four years now, has shared ugly details of the troubles she has been facing in her personal life. In a series of social media posts, Shilpa has alleged that her sister and her mother-in-law tried to murder the actor and her mom.

She revealed details of a case she has filed against the women and also sought help from people. “Few months back my mom filed a murder case against my sisters mother in law (Bhavana Brhambhatt) for murdering her husband and accumulating all the insurance money and for attempt to murder me and my mom and killing showpaw when she was in India...but the very next day she ran away back to America....my public notice to her...pls face the cops in India little chicken..the cops in India have called my mom a couple of times saying ‘woh toh Bhag gayi, hame batana kab ayegi wapas....for a murder case u are on high alert when u land in India. ...let me see what happens now...will surely update you all it would be nice if known ppl support with like or comment,” she wrote on July 18.

Earlier in the day, she accused a friend of staging also made another post where she credited “third eye” and wrote, “What if your best friend tries to organise someone to rape you but u can see thru them cause your third eye is open....what if your sister tries to throw u out of your house but u see thru her cause your third eye is open...”

Shilpa’s sister Sakshi Shivanand is also an actor and has worked in around 40 Kannada films. After Shilpa’s post, it is not clear if she is accusing Sakshi. Shilpa is best known for playing Riddhima Gupta in Dil Mil Gaye. She was last seen on Mahisagar.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 18:11 IST