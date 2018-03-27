Dill Mill Gaye actor Karan Paranjape dead, he was 26

TV actor Karan Paranjape passed away on Sunday; he was 26. The actor found fame for his portrayal of Jignesh in Dill Mill Gaye. According to a Tellychakkar report, Karan was found dead at his residence around 11am on Sunday. His mother found the body, the report said, adding that the reason for the actor’s death is not known yet. A Pinkvilla report said Karan may have suffered heart attack in his sleep.

Paranjape’s co-star Karan Wahi expressed his grief on Instagram and wrote, “You will be missed JIGS.”

Paranjape was also famous for his role in medical drama, Sanjeevani.

