Yuvika Chaudhary shares videos from husband Prince Narula’s birthday celebrations, calls him ‘my life’, watch

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:46 IST

Actor couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are easily among the most popular TV stars. On Monday, Prince turned a year older. Now, Yuvika has shared videos from their birthday celebrations.

Sharing one, Yuvika wrote: “Happy birthday my life @princenarula @decorbytq @papadontpreachbyshubhika @stylebysugandhasood.” The video showed Prince and Yuvika dancing as music played in the background. The entire party was themed black-and-white, with dashes of gold here and there. While Prince had a black T-shirt on, Yuvika wore a cute short white dress with big black dots. Her hair was done in two pony tails and she also wore white clips in her hair.

The video additionally has sparkle as effects. Yuvika shared another video, from the same setting, this time the couple was seen in each other’s arms.

Yuvika was in the news recently after being diagnosed with Covid 19 and dengue. Talking about the tough time they had and how her husband looked after her, she had said how the doctors had told him to arrange for bottles of blood platelets. “It doesn’t get worse than this. Kisiko bhi aisa kabhi na ho jo hamare saath hua hai, kuch dinno se (may no one suffer like we have in the last few days),” she said.

Speaking to ETimes TV, Yuvika had said, “I can’t forget that night when the doctor called Prince in the middle of the night and asked him to arrange 3 units (pools) of blood platelets. Prince had to run and he brought in 20 friends and relatives to test if their blood groups matched with mine. 5 of them were found to have the same group. One unit transfusion took nearly 5 hours.”

When she had barely recovered from twin ailment, a video of hers in a loose Anarkali dress on Karwa Chauth went viral with fans speculating that she was pregnant. Yuvika wasn’t amused as she was still a bit low on strength after her sickness.

