Yuvika Chaudhary on suffering from Covid-19 and dengue back-to-back: ‘Can’t forget that night doctor told Prince to arrange for blood platelets’

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 13:49 IST

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary has spoken about getting Covid-19 and dengue one after the other, and how her husband Prince Narula helped her through it.

In an interview, she recalled the time when the doctors asked Prince to urgently arrange for ‘three units of blood platelets’. “It doesn’t get worse than this. Kisiko bhi aisa kabhi na ho jo hamare saath hua hai, kuch dinno se (May no one suffer like we have in the last few days),” she said.

Talking to ETimes TV, Yuvika recalled, “I can’t forget that night when the doctor called Prince in the middle of the night and asked him to arrange 3 units (pools) of blood platelets. Prince had to run and he brought in 20 friends and relatives to test if their blood groups matched with mine. 5 of them were found to have the same group. One unit transfusion took nearly 5 hours.”

Prince said that he contracted dengue after his nephew returned home with a fever. Soon, his parents and sister also contracted the illness. “This dengue was a far more terrible time than what Yuvika and I underwent in COVID-19,” he said. Yuvika noted that perhaps the coronavirus had impacted their immunity.

Yuvika said that she had trouble retaining food, and was able to eat only some amounts of solid food. She said, “I was vomiting profusely and had a bad stomach as well. I was running a 104-degree fever. My blood pressure dropped so low that I couldn’t walk when they tried to make me get up from the bed.”

Yuvika said that she will return to Mumbai with her mother shortly, while Prince will remain in Chandigarh for some time.

