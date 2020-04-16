e-paper
Home / TV / Prince Narula gets a swift kick from wife Yuvika Chaudhary after he pulls a prank on her. Watch video

Prince Narula gets a swift kick from wife Yuvika Chaudhary after he pulls a prank on her. Watch video

Prince Narula pulled a prank on an unsuspecting Yuvika Chaudhary, but it did not go down too well with her. Watch the video here.

tv Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prince Narula’s prank did not go down too well with Yuvika Chaudhary.
Prince Narula’s prank did not go down too well with Yuvika Chaudhary.
         

Prince Narula decided to have some fun at his wife Yuvika Chaudhary’s expense recently and pulled a prank on her. However, she was not amused and gave him a swift kick for the elaborate hoax.

Taking to his Instagram account, Prince shared a video in which he fools Yuvika into thinking that they were doing a challenge but instead pulls her into a pool of water on the floor, getting her clothes all wet. She angrily kicks him and storms off, as he gloats about having won.

“Prank video have fun with my wife @yuvikachaudhary. Video k baad mera kya haal hua dakheye is video main (See what my condition was after this prank at the end of the video),” his caption read.

Several Instagram users dropped laughing emojis on the post. Watch the full video here:

 

Prince and Yuvika, who met during their stint on Bigg Boss 9, got married in 2018. Their wedding was attended by several stars from the film and television industries, including Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha and Surbhi Jyoti.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account suspended

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Yuvika said that love blossomed between her and Prince only much after Bigg Boss 9 ended. “We were strangers inside the Bigg Boss house. While Prince developed a strong liking for me in the beginning of our stay, I wanted to take some time. We fell in love much after the show ended. I even told him inside the house that if he is trying to be pally with me for the ratings, I am the wrong girl. However, his feelings were genuine,” she said.

Last year, Prince and Yuvika participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and beat 13 other couples to emerge as the winners.

