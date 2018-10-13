Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding was a gorgeous affair. See inside pics, videos

Bigg Boss alumni Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary finally took the big leap on Friday. The couple tied the knot in the presence of friends, family and colleagues from the television and film industry.

Yuvika and Prince were the perfect bride and groom in their sparkly wedding outfits. Yuvika wore a bright red lehenga with short sleeves for the varmala ceremony and switched it with one with a deeper tone and longer sleeves for the pheras.

Prince wore a blush coloured sherwani, a red pagdi and a sehra. The groom gave a special performance for his wife-to-be at the wedding, joined by his friends. Yuvika also joined him on the dance floor as they grooved together on their big day.

The wedding was attended by actors Tabu and Sunil Shetty, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala, cricketer Irfan Pathan with his wife and son, television actor Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Naagin actors Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri, actor Neha Dhupia and reality television host Rannvijay.

Check out pictures from the wedding:

Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary tied the knot in Mumbai.

Yuvika Chaudhary made for a beautiful bride.

Actors Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary during their wedding ceremony in Mumbai. (IANS)

Prince and Yuvika met on the ninth season of Bigg Boss 9 which is also where they fell for each other. The two continued dating outside the house for almost three years and finally decided to tie the knot. After Bigg Boss, Prince was seen in Naagin and Badho Bahu. Yuvika was seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om in a supporting role.

