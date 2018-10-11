Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary’s mehendi and engagement ceremony was beautiful. See inside pics

Reality star Prince Narula and actor Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to tie the knot this Friday. The lovebirds have been painting the town red since quite some time. Ahead of the big day, the bride-to-be stepped out for her fun-filled mehendi ceremony. Looking gorgeous in a knee-length, mint green lehenga, Yuvika was all smiles as she sat down for her mehendi. Decked up in floral jewellery, Yuvika sported a carefree look with her curls adding to her charming appearance.

The groom-to-be joined his ladylove to shake a leg during the ceremony. Dressed in a white kurta pajama, Prince also sat for his mehendi along with Yuvika. The couple complimented each other as they had a blast at the wedding festivities.

This was followed by an official engagement ceremony as the two exchanged rings amid family and friends. Post the mehendi, Yuvika changed into a beautiful red anarkali-gown complimented with gold jewellery for the special moment. She looked lovely in that ruby number with the bridal glow adding to her beauty.

Prince had proposed to Yuvika in January this year and had announced the news of their engagement on Instagram. He had shared a lovely picture along with the actor captioning it, “Thank you baby thank you so much still can’t sink in me that you said yes to me and you’re mine forever now lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehendi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera Prince #love #life #hugs #thank you god #waheguru #blessed.”

Prince shot to fame as the winner of reality shows MTV Roadies X2 and Splitsvilla 8. He then went on to register his third big win by emerging as a winner on the show Bigg Boss 9 where he met his future partner Yuvika. She has participated in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and had a prominent role in TV show Kumkum Bhagya. The actor was also seen in films like Om Shanti Om and Naughty @ 40.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 11:42 IST