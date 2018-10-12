20 inside pics, videos of Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary’s star-studded sangeet party

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and actor Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated their upcoming wedding with their nearest and dearest at a picture-perfect cocktail and sangeet ceremony. The joyous event, held in Mumbai on Thursday, was a romantic affair attended by many celebrity guests, such as, Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira, Rashmi Desai, Mandana Karimi and Priyank Sharma.

Yuvika, 35, absolutely glowed during her sangeet party. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a silver metallic lehenga choli from designer label, Kalki Fashion, while the groom looked dignified in a regal sherwani. The Naughty @ 40 actor later changed into a sparkly, heavily-embellished lehenga.

Photos and videos of the dashing couple, who are being dubbed ‘Privika’, gliding across the dance floor, gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, with Yuvika’s gorgeous lehenga twirling perfectly behind her, are all over social media.

In a series of posts on Instagram, friends of Prince and Yuvika, also chronicled the extravagant party, posting intimate snaps from the festivities. Prince, 28, too shared photos of the star-studded event on Instagram, posting snaps with his MTV co-stars, such as, Rannvijay Singha and Karan Kundrra, as well as his and Yuvika’s mothers.

It seems Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were prepared for a night filled with dancing and had a wonderful time celebrating with their loved ones. Take a look at a few more videos of Prince dancing with his to-be-wife at their sangeet and then check out some more pictures and videos from the party:

