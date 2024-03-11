Google Doodle celebrates ‘flat white coffee’. Delve into its origins and how it's made

Google Doodle on Monday celebrated the ‘flat white,’ an espresso-based beverage believed to have originated in Australia and New Zealand. March 11 signifies the date when ‘flat white’ was officially included in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011. Google Doodles are spontaneous and temporary alterations to the Google logo to honour various local and global subjects. (Google Doodle)

Although the origins of flat white coffee have spurred intense debate, both Australia and New Zealand claim to have pioneered the beverage in the 1980s. The exact origin remains ambiguous, with indications suggesting that the flat white likely developed independently in both nations.

Doodles come in different forms like pictures, animations, slideshows, videos, and games, providing diverse and engaging experiences for users.

Flat white

The flat white, a cherished coffee beverage consisting of steamed milk poured over a shot of espresso, is believed to have emerged on the menus of Sydney and Auckland in the 1980s.

Quoting a food historian, The Washington Post report suggested that the term “flat white” likely originated from Australia's naming conventions for coffee drinks. In this context, a standard espresso is termed a “short black”, a larger version with hot water added is called a “long black” and a coffee with added milk is referred to as a “flat white”.

A flat white is created by blending micro-foamed milk with either a single or double shot of espresso. (Shutterstock)

How is flat white made?

A flat white is created by blending micro-foamed milk with either a single or double shot of espresso. This micro-foam, formed by aerating steamed milk, enhances the beverage's smooth texture and creamy taste.

Attaining the perfect consistency and texture requires meticulous steaming and pouring methods, which are essential in the preparation of a flat white.

Flat white vs Latte

While both a flat white coffee and a latte are espresso-based beverages, they possess distinct differences. One notable contrast lies in their serving sizes.

The preferred cup size for a flat white is a 160-165ml tulip cup, considerably smaller than the glasses typically utilised for lattes and cappuccinos.

This variance affects the coffee-to-milk ratio, subsequently influencing the flavour profile. Due to its compact nature, a flat white features a higher coffee-to-milk ratio compared to a latte. Consequently, the espresso in a flat white tends to have a stronger taste despite using the same quantity as in a latte. Lattes, on the other hand, dilute the espresso more.