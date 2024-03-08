International Women's Day: Google Doodle depicts quilt with symbols of progress

The Google Doodle on Friday celebrated “International Women's Day”, an annual event observed worldwide on March 8. This year's Doodle features “a group of women sharing wisdom across generations within a quilt embroidered with symbols of progress over the years.” Google Doodles are spontaneous and temporary alterations to the Google logo to honour various local and global subjects. (GoogleDoodles)

According to GoogleDoodles, Sophie Diao created this year's Doodle inspired by the desire “to capture that cosy and comfortable feeling of older generations sharing wisdom and precious quality time with younger folks”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | What we need is an Anti-Patriarchy Day

The Doodle depicts two younger children sitting with their grandmother.

Diao said she hoped the Doodle “will inspire people to spend more time with people from different generations.”

“There's so much to learn from the experiences of those who came before us, as well as the wonder of those who are experiencing life for the first time.”

The Doodle on Friday showed two younger children sitting with their grandmother.(GoogleDoodles)

Google Doodles are spontaneous and temporary alterations to the Google logo to honour various local and global subjects such as holidays, significant dates, and influential figures who have left a mark on society.

Doodles come in different forms like pictures, animations, slideshows, videos, and games, providing diverse and engaging experiences for users.

International Women's Day

-The theme for International Women's Day 2024 is "Inspire Inclusion", aiming to foster greater inclusivity for women globally, according to official International Women's Day (IWD) website.

-First suggested in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1911, International Women's Day was initially celebrated on March 19 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. Over one million individuals, both women and men, participated in IWD gatherings advocating for various rights, including employment opportunities, voting rights, access to education, political representation, and eliminating discrimination.

-In 1913-14, Russian women, advocating for peace before World War I, observed their inaugural International Women's Day on February 23, transitioning to March 8 in subsequent years, as agreed upon internationally.

-The United Nations commemorated International Women's Day for the first time in 1975, with contemporary marches focusing on various issues, including gender and racial wage disparities, reproductive rights, and combating violence against women.

-As per the International Women's Day (IWD) website, the colours associated with the day are purple, green, and white. Purple stands for justice, dignity, and dedication to the cause. Green symbolises hope, while white represents purity, despite being a topic of debate. These colours originated from the UK's Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU)in 1908.

-The International Women's Day website was launched in 2001 as a collaborative platform to provide resources, facilitate events, disseminate information on gender-related matters, and celebrate women's achievements.