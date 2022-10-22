Will Joe Biden run for president again? His response: ‘My wife thinks…’

US president Joe Biden who is already the oldest man to hold the position said that his wife- first lady Jill Biden- supports him running for re-election in 2024 reiterating that he will seek another four years in the White House.

“My wife thinks that we’re doing something very important, and I shouldn’t walk away from it,” US president Joe Biden said in an interview.

“I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention, my intention to run again, and we have time to make that decision,” Joe Biden added.

Earlier Jill Biden said in an interview to the NBC that she would support a 2024 run for Joe Biden.

“He understands government better than anybody else,” Jill Biden had said.

Joe Biden has also said that he is waiting for the midterm elections result to see whether he would run for the position again. He also said that he believes he could easily beat former president Donald Trump if and when there is a re-match.

The November midterm elections could prove consequential for the Democrat party as it fights to keep control of the Congress.

Polls by CNN and the New York times showed that the party would prefer Joe Biden as the presidential candidate in 2024 while Marquette university law school poll found just a slight majority in support for Biden's potential bid.

Almost three-quarters of US adults don’t want Joe Biden to run for re-election, the Marquette university law school poll found.

