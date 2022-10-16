‘No serious guys till...’: Watch Joe Biden's unsolicited dating advice to girl

US President Joe Biden gave dating advice to a young girl during his visit to Irvine, California on Friday. As Joe Biden stopped for photos with a young woman after delivering remarks at Irvine valley college, he put his arm on a young girl's shoulder and offered her some unsolicited dating advice.

In a video widely shared on social media, Joe Biden is seen telling the young girl, “Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters.”

“No serious guys until you are 30," Joe Biden added.

Read more: Watch: Nothing, just Joe Biden eating ice cream. He chose the flavour…

The girl, who was caught off guard looked a bit awkward and said, “Okay, I will keep that in mind”. Then, the young girl is seen laughing.

Watch video here:

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

Some social media users slammed Joe Biden and said that the girl looked “uncomfortable”, while others said that the instance was being “blown out of proportion.”

Earlier, Joe Biden was severely criticised when he opened up about his friendship with a girl who was 18 years younger than him during a speech at the National Education Association.

"You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done," Joe Biden had then said in his speech as he recognised the woman in the crowd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON