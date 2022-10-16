Watch: Nothing, just Joe Biden eating ice cream. He chose the flavour…

US President Joe Biden stopped an ice cream shop in Oregon as he campaigned for Tina Kotek, who is running for governor of the state. Joe Biden was seen at a Baskin Robbins eating ice cream amid intense campaigning for the US midterm elections.

Choosing the flavour chocolate chip, Joe Biden was seen relishing the ice cream as he spoke on the strength of the US dollar amid rising inflation and country's economy.

“I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell,” Joe Biden asserted.

“Inflation is worldwide. It’s worse off than it is in the United States. So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries not so much ours,” he further said.

Read more: Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations’, Joe Biden says, then explains why

"It’s worldwide inflation. It’s consequential," Biden added.

Watch video here:

Biden while eating ice cream: “The economy is strong as hell” pic.twitter.com/xbiZNy5UOG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 16, 2022

Joe Biden's comments on inflation were slammed on social media as users pointed out that the president was eating a $37 ice cream that costed $3 a year ago.

Joe Biden also criticized British Prime Minister Liz Truss's original economic plan as a mistake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON