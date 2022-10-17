Home / World News / First lady Jill Biden booed at football game: Report

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 01:11 PM IST

Several people who attended the game tweeted about the apparent loud boos Jill Biden faced.

First Lady of the United States of America Jill Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
By Mallika Soni

US First lady Jill Biden who was an honorary captain for the American football team Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was met with loud boos by several people in attendance, reports said.

Several people who attended the game tweeted about the apparent loud boos Jill Biden faced as she was accompanied by US President Joe Biden.

At the event, Joe Biden led fans in a rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly” and was seen talking to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Jill Biden was at the event to promote the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, Fox News reported. She was joined on the field by cancer patients and survivors as well as their families.

