First lady Jill Biden booed at football game: Report

US First lady Jill Biden who was an honorary captain for the American football team Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was met with loud boos by several people in attendance, reports said.

Several people who attended the game tweeted about the apparent loud boos Jill Biden faced as she was accompanied by US President Joe Biden.

FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden gets booed. Being an "Eagles fan" didn't save her #DALvsPHI — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) October 17, 2022

FLOTUS Jill Biden at midfield for coin flip. She gets booed. #Eagles win toss. Defer. Dallas starts with ball. — Ed Kracz (@kracze) October 17, 2022

A stadium full of Eagles fans booed Jill Biden tonight, they must all be from the 5 surrounding counties. — PhillyGodfather ® Sports Bettor (@phillygodfather) October 17, 2022

At the event, Joe Biden led fans in a rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly” and was seen talking to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Jill Biden was at the event to promote the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, Fox News reported. She was joined on the field by cancer patients and survivors as well as their families.

