King Charles and Camilla's ‘master plan’ for royal family after coronation is…

King Charles has reportedly been getting help his wife Queen Consort Camilla to bring together a major plan for the royal family going forward after the coronation, it was reported. Camilla has been overseeing the finer details of the shake-up, the Mirror reported. King Charles Coronation: Britain's King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.(Reuters)

As per the plan, King Charles aims to cut back on the inefficiencies of the royal household as it has been the monarch's long standing wish to slim down the number of working royals.

The master plan, the report claimed, will be launched after the coronation. The report quoted the Evening Standard, “It is not about cuts, it is about getting the best value for money from those on the payroll. Sometimes less is more. There will be staff cutbacks. That has already started.”

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "requested to vacate" Frogmore Cottage by King Charles which had been given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The report claimed that the eviction is the "tip of the iceberg" and more royals will have to “fend for themselves”.

King Charles is also keen to cut the number of royals if they do not carry out duties, the report added as the monarch believes that relatives who cannot afford where they are living, should “cut their cloth.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward previously said that King Charles is "well aware" having empty properties scattered around the country is "not a good look in these hard times".

