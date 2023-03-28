If Prince Harry attends King Charles coronation, he is not okay with doing this

If Prince Harry attends his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, he will avoid bowing to stepmother Queen Consort Camilla, a report said. Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband at the ceremony but this will be a bit difficult for Prince Harry to witness as the Queen Consort has shared a painful history with Princess Diana, The Mirror reported. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gestures outside the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Read more: Prince William, Kate 'aren't telling Harry and Meghan anything' as they fear…

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote about Camilla as a “villain” who is “dangerous" saying that he had “complex feelings about gaining a stepparent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”

The Mirror reported that “plans for the Coronation day will see Harry and Camilla essentially kept apart" although the Daily Mail reported that at the ceremony only Prince William will pay homage to King Charles. This means Prince Harry will remain in his seat throughout the service.

“Harry will not have to pass the Queen Consort and bow as he does so,” the report said.

Read more: Prince Harry to meet King Charles, William during surprise UK trip?

Planning for the ceremony are in its final stages. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several demands with respect to the coronation, reports have suggested. “Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning—the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything," The Mirror reported but the couple have not yet confirmed their attendance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON