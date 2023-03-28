Home / World News / King Charles' ‘strange’ demand for the day before his coronation is…

ByMallika Soni
Mar 28, 2023 07:54 AM IST

King Charles Coronation: King Charles decided to tell his aides that he will not be engaging in any royal duties beyond 6pm on May 5.

King Charles has reportedly set himself on a strict 6pm bedtime curfew for the night before his coronation. The 74-year-old monarch decided to tell his aides that he will not be engaging in any royal duties beyond 6pm on May 5, ahead of the coronation, as he wants to ensure that he is not too tired for the ceremony, The Mirror reported.

Britain's King Charles III.(AFP)
Britain's King Charles III.(AFP)

On the eve of his coronation, King Charles is set to host a reception for Commonwealth leaders which will be followed by a dinner at Buckingham Palace. But the monarch may leave the reception early, the report said. However, Queen Elizabeth II had attended a banquet the night before she was formally crowned in 1953, the report said.

“There have been some logistical challenges caused by the King. He doesn’t want to do anything in the evening in case it tires him out. There will be no partying," the Telegraph reported.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association said "what was appropriate then will not necessarily be appropriate now”.

King Charles coronation is much slimmed down as UK faces a cost of living crisis. The ceremony is expected to see around 2,000 attendees and will include a procession back to Buckingham Palace with the monarch and other royal family members to appear on the balcony.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

