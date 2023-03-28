How are Prince William and Kate Middleton's children behind the cameras?

A longtime royal family photographer shared what he thinks of Prince William and. Kate Middleton's children. The couple have three kids- Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis. The photographer shared insights into which members of the royal family remind him of others as well. Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis(Reuters)

"George is like William because William was very shy. Louis is like Harry… I don't know if you saw him at the Jubilee, but he was the star of the show," Arthur Edwards told People. Prince Harry was always seen as the cheeky one when he was growing up while Prince William had the aura of being the more serious one, much like Prince George and Louis, the photographer added.

Arthur Edwards, 82, has been photographing the royal family for over 45 years.

The photographer also shared how he manages to get beautiful photos of the royal family especially when it involves young children.

"The trick is be patient," he said.

“You've got to be patient because they do something and you just got to make sure you capture it. With the Queen, it was the same. You knew that you'd get a smile eventually, but you had to be patient,” he added.

Arthur Edwards also praised Kate Middleton's photography skills. Kate has often been seen capturing family moments.

“Kate's a really excellent photographe. She's taken some great pictures of her children, and she shares them with us, which is nice,” the photographer said.

