King Charles has this plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visit UK

King Charles may offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a Buckingham Palace suite to stay in when the couple visit the UK, a report claimed, after the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will leave the Frogmore Cottage where they lived before stepping down from their royal duties, the Mirror reported that King Charles will allow them to stay in a palace apartment, which is most likely to be Prince Andrew's old suite.

The couple currently live in the United States. During the time of their visit to the UK, Prince Andrew will be offered the Frogmore Cottage as he is set to move out of Windsor's Royal Lodge, the report added.

Earlier, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given some time to remove their belongings from the Frogmore Cottage. As per King Charles, St James' Palace could also be considered a good accommodation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The monarch is also considering Princess Diana's former home – Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, the report said.

“His Majesty is furious, as is William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK. London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew's old rooms there, which are currently being vacated," the report quoted an unnamed palace source as saying.

“Royal Lodge is far too grand and much too big for Prince Andrew's current status. Plus it is geared towards children, with its Wendy house and pool, so of course it has long been the natural choice for Prince William. Adelaide Cottage is too small for a future King and Queen in the long term. There isn't enough room for all the security they and their children will need in the years ahead, which is why Royal Lodge was being openly discussed as far back as January. It has been an idea on the agenda for much longer than that, since the Queen was alive,” the source told the outlet.

