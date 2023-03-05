Home / World News / ‘My mum felt…’: Prince Harry on royal family and coming from a ‘broken home’

‘My mum felt…’: Prince Harry on royal family and coming from a ‘broken home’

Published on Mar 05, 2023 07:33 AM IST

Prince Harry News: "I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral procession.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry revealed that he always felt "slightly different" to the rest of royal family in an interview with Dr Gabor Mate. Describing himself as a person coming from a "broken home", Prince Harry said he was trying not to pass "trauma" onto his children.

The interview follows the publication of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare in which he detailed his relationship with his father King Charles III and brother Prince William.

"I certainly have felt throughout my life, my younger years, I felt slightly different to the rest of my family," Prince Harry said. "I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me," he said, referring to his late mother Princess Diana.

Prince Harry also credited his wife Meghan Markle for having "saved" him.

"I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," Prince Harry said, describing her as "an exceptional human being". Prince Harry quit the royal life along with his wife Meghan Markle.

"I feel a huge responsibility not to pass on any trauma or negative experiences that I've had as a kid or as a man growing up," Prince Harry said, adding, "There are times when I catch myself when I should be smothering them with that love but I might not be."

Prince Harry said that together with Meghan Markle they were trying to learn "from our own past and overlapping those mistakes, perhaps, and growing to break that cycle".

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family
