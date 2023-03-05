Home / World News / Diana did this to take ‘break’, dance partner says: ‘Charles never knew’

Diana did this to take 'break', dance partner says: 'Charles never knew'

Published on Mar 05, 2023 01:13 PM IST

Princess Diana News: Princess Diana approached Wayne Sleep to perform a dance routine as part of a charity gala for the Friends of Covent Garden and the Royal Ballet.

Princess Diana in a red and white checkered kimomo pants (Photo: Facebook)
ByMallika Soni

Princess Diana’s former dance partner revealed the way in which the royal would take a break from everyday life. Choreographer Wayne Sleep appeared on BBC Radio 3’s Private Passions to make the surprising revelation. Talking about his friendship with Princess Diana and how the two struck up a bond, the British dancer said, “We kept it a secret by going to different venues all the time and a lot of it was done over the phone, because I’d be away and she’d be away.”

“I don’t think Charles even knew about it," the dancer added. Wayne Sleep performed a routine to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” alongside Princess Diana at the Royal Opera House to celebrate her husband 37th birthday in 1985.

Princess Diana approached Wayne Sleep to perform a dance routine as part of a charity gala for the Friends of Covent Garden and the Royal Ballet. Initially, the dancer was sceptical about dancing with the princess considering their significant height difference. Wayne Sleep recalled how Princess Diana called him a “naughty boy” after he admitted to having a “very late night” during their first meeting. The two kept in touch after their performance at the Royal Opera House, he said.

“Whenever we saw each other again, the shoes came off at my flat, she’d do the dishes. It would be fun and we’d giggle,” Wayne Sleep said, adding, “I think she didn’t come to me so much for the serious part that was going on in her life at the time, and things were moving so fast there; I think she just came to me for a break.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Story Saved
