Prince Harry on drugs being ‘comfort’ to help with trauma: ‘Kind of the point’

Published on Mar 05, 2023 09:58 AM IST

Prince Harry On Using Drugs: Talking about using drugs, Prince Harry said: “(Cocaine) didn’t do anything for me, it was more a social thing."

Prince Harry On Using Drugs: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry revealed that using marijuana and psychedelics helped him deal with trauma in his life. During a livestream interview with trauma expert Dr Gabor Mate, Prince Harry said that he used drugs when he was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD).

Talking about using drugs, Prince Harry said: “(Cocaine) didn’t do anything for me, it was more a social thing and gave me a sense of belonging for sure, I think it probably also made me feel different to the way I was feeling, which was kind of the point."

During the interview, Prince Harry shared some of his parenting strategies and how he handles his children's “outbursts”. Prince Harry spoke about his four-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, saying, “If they have a moment of frustration, allow them to have that, and then talk to them about it afterwards. When they start and you say, ‘Do not do that,’ that’s not helping."

Prince Harry also said that “more of us as adults should be encouraged to have these outbursts, even if it’s into your pillow.”

“If you ever have a disagreement or you realise the energy is off between the two of you…If you have the ability to be able to, take it to a different room,” Prince Harry said noting that he and Meghan Markle don’t like the “idea of having [their arguments] in front of the kids”.

