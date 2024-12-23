Princess Anne's horse-related accident is still “a total mystery" and royals are "unable to get to the bottom of it,” a report has claimed. She suffered a severe concussion after being found unconscious at her Gatcombe Park home. Anne had apparently been kicked by a horse, but she reportedly has no recollection of the incident that took place in June. The events also had no eyewitnesses. Royals unable ‘to get to the bottom’ of Princess Anne's horse-related accident which remains ‘a total mystery’: Report (Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

"No one was ever able to get to the bottom of it - it's a total mystery. It was a worrying time,” a source told the Mail.

Anne returned home after spending five days in the hospital. She was crowned the hardest-working royal this year despite the significant setback.

The aftermath of the accident

After Anne was hospitalised, a report claimed that she had suffered memory loss as a direct result of the incident, but it was believed to be temporary. She cancelled various royal duties, including a trip to Canada and a state visit. “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” Anne’s spokesperson said at the time.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole previously told GB News that the princess "chose not to be pictured" as she left the hospital alongside her husband. While recovering at home, Anne had to pull out of nine engagements, including a trip to Canada where she was supposed to appear at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial.

Although she was unable to attend the event, she sent a message that was read out by the Governor General. In the message, Anne expressed “deep regret” for missing the event. “I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration,” she added.