Sheikh Hasina breaks silence after ouster as Bangladesh PM: ‘Demand punishment for those…’

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina in her first statement since ouster demanded punishment for those involved in killings and acts of vandalism in July, Reuters reported

“I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban,” the statement shared by Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed read.

“Since last July, many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation. Students, teachers, police even internal women police, journalists, cultural workers, working people, Awami League and affiliated organization leaders, workers, pedestrians and workers in various institutions who have died as a victim of terrorist attack, I am condoling and praying for their souls,” the former Bangladesh prime minister said.



Condemning the destruction of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's museum, Hasina said,"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we have gained self-esteem as an independent nation, got self-identity and got an independent country, has been grossly insulted. They insulted the blood of millions of martyrs. I want justice from the countrymen."



Hasina's 15-year-long rule as the prime minister of Bangladesh ended on August 5 after she resigned and left the country amid violent protests against her regime. The daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is currently in a secure location in India.



A court in Bangladesh has opened a murder investigation into the ousted ex-premier and six top figures in her administration Tuesday over the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month.

“A case has been filed against Sheikh Hasina and six more,” Mamun Mia, a lawyer who brought the case on behalf of a private citizen, told AFP.



Following Hasina's ouster, an interim government with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been formed to govern the country.