Will Hasina's stay in India affect bilateral ties? Bangladesh interim govt's foreign affairs advisor replies

Bangladesh's interim government's foreign affairs advisor Mohamad Touhid Hossain on Monday said that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extended stay in India will not harm bilateral relations and the country will strive to maintain strong ties with New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with former Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi on June 22. (AP/File Photo)

Hossain made these remarks in response to a query about whether bilateral ties with India would be impacted if Hasina's stay in India were to be extended.

“This is a hypothetical question. Why would staying in a country affect relations with that country? There is no reason for that,” he said, emphasising that bilateral relations are a significant matter.

Hasina, 76, fearing for safety amid widespread violence fled Dhaka in a military aircraft. She is currently in a secure location in India.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been established to oversee the transition and prepare for early elections.

Hossain said that bilateral relations are about mutual interests and friendship depends on these interests. “Friendship doesn't last if interests are harmed,” he added.

The advisor also mentioned that Bangladesh and India have their own interests, which guide their relationship and reiterated that they will always try to maintain good relations with India.

Earlier, Hossain briefed diplomats in Dhaka including Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Bangladesh's situation and sought their support.

Hossain told the diplomats that he believes all friends and partners in the international community will continue to support the interim government and the people of Bangladesh as they work towards shaping a new future for the country.

He accused the Awami League regime of committing severe human rights violations in its efforts to suppress a popular movement, which ultimately led to its ouster.

He added that the government would remain focused on ensuring a smooth transition to an inclusive and pluralistic electoral democracy as soon as possible.

With PTI inputs