‘I respect you, I admire you’: Bangladesh interim head Muhammad Yunus to students who led anti-Hasina protests

Nobel laureate and Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus described the country as undergoing a student-led revolution following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Students chant slogans as they protest to demand accountability and trial against Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, near Dhaka University on August 12.(AFP)

"This is a revolution, a student-led revolution and there is no doubt that the entire government collapsed as a result," Yunus said during a news briefing.

The student leaders behind the protests that toppled Hasina called the leader of Bangladesh's caretaker government back from Europe, urging him to steer the nation's democratic reforms.

“I said, I respect you, I admire you. What you have done is absolutely unparalleled… Because you ordered me to do this, I take your order,” said Yunus.

Several high-ranking allies of Hasina including the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Central Bank Governor resigned following her sudden departure to India a week ago.

The resignations came after students issued ultimatums demanding their exit from office. Yunus confirmed that these resignations were executed in accordance with legal procedures.

“I am sure they will find the legal way to justify all of this, because legally... all the steps were followed,” Muhammad Yunus added.

Yunus made these remarks during an off-the-record media briefing on Sunday night at a state building serving as a temporary seat of government. His office permitted their publication on Monday evening, reported AFP.

Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on August 9 evening by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, three days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government by student-led anti-quota protests that turned into a mass movement against her, and forced her to leave the country.

In the caretaker administration, Yunus is assisted by a 16-member advisory council. Asif Mahmud and Nahid Islam, two key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement are among its members.

Protests in Bangladesh began last month after the Bangladesh high court reinstated a quota system for government jobs, including a 30 per cent reservation for families of veterans from the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, overturning a 2018 decision by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government to scrap it.

However, the Supreme Court suspended the high court's order after the government's appeal, setting a date of August 7 to hear the government's challenge.

With AFP inputs