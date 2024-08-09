Khaleda Zia's party irked by India hosting Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina: ‘If you help enemy…’

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a major rival to Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, is irked with India's hosting of the ousted prime minister after she fled Dhaka on Monday. Bangladeshi political leaders Khaleda Zia (L), chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and chief of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Sheikh Hasina.(AFP)

Gayeshwar Roy, a senior leader of Khaleda Zia's party and former minister, told The Times of India that the BNP supports mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and India. However, “if you help our enemy then it becomes difficult for that mutual cooperation to be honoured”. He said, they have concerns that India supported Sheikh Hasina’s return to power.

"Sheikh Hasina's liability is being borne by India... Indian and Bangladesh people don't have issues with each other. But should India promote one party and not the entire country?" said Gayeshwar Roy.

Where will Sheikh Hasina go?

Sheikh Hasina has resigned as Bangladesh's prime minister and fled to India. Her future plans remain unclear—whether she will seek asylum in another country, stay in India, or return to Bangladesh.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, thanked the Indian government for “protecting” his mother and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joy also called on India to lead efforts in the international community to restore democracy in Bangladesh. He also dismissed rumours about Hasina seeking asylum in the UK or her US visa been revoked.

Muhammad Yunus to lead interim govt; PM Modi hopes Bangladesh will protect Hindus, minority communities

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday. His main tasks are to restore peace and organise new elections following the recent upheaval that forced Hasina out of power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Yunus and expressed hope that the government will restore normalcy and protect Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. Modi said India is commited to working with Bangladesh for peace, security, and development.