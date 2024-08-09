Sheikh Hasina's son claims Pakistan ISI behind Bangladesh unrest. Here's why

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of Sheikh Hasina who quit as prime minister and fled Bangladesh, has blamed Pakistan for fueling the unrest in the country. Sajeeb Wazed Joy said there is circumstantial evidence suggesting foreign interference and alleged involvement of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, news agency PTI reported Sheikh Hasina with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed.

"I am quite certain given the circumstantial evidence; I suspect Pakistan ISI’s involvement. The attacks and protests were very coordinated, meticulously planned, and intentional efforts to keep inflaming the situation through social media. No matter what the government did to control the situation, they kept trying to worsen it,” the ousted Bangladesh prime minister's son told PTI.

According to Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the rioters attacked police with guns which could only be provided by terror outfits and foreign powers.

Joy Sheikh Hasina also claimed that Sheikh Hasina will be back in Bangladesh as soon as democracy is restored.

Joy said although Sheikh Hasina, 76, would definitely return to Bangladesh, it has not yet been decided whether she will be back as a "retired or active" politician.

In the interview, Sheikh Hasina's son also asserted that the members of the Sheikh Mujib (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) family will neither abandon its people nor leave the beleaguered Awami League in the lurch.

“Yes, it is true that I had said she wouldn’t return to Bangladesh. But a lot has changed in the last two days following continuous attacks on our leaders and party workers across the country. Now we are going to do whatever it takes to keep our people safe; we are not going to leave them alone,” PTI quoted Joy as saying.

"Awami League is the largest and oldest political party in Bangladesh, so we cannot just walk away from our people. She will definitely return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored," he added.

Sheikh Hasina's son thanks PM Modi

Joy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for protecting his mother and appealed to India to help build international opinion and exert pressure to restore democracy in Bangladesh.

Terming Awami League an "all-weather ally of India", he said India must ensure the security of Awami League leaders in Bangladesh by building international pressure.

Joy also urged the interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, to restore law and order, noting that "the country is turning into a state of anarchy and becoming a second Afghanistan in the region."

(With inputs from PTI)