Bangladesh crisis: 232 killed since Sheikh Hasina fled to India; Hindus protest over violence | Top updates

At least 232 people have reportedly died in various attacks and conflicts across Bangladesh over the past three days, after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on Monday amid massive protests demanding her ouster, The Dhaka Tribune reported Members of the Bangladeshi Hindu community hold banners and chant slogans against violence targeting the country's minorities during a protest in Dhaka on August 9, 2024, days after a student-led uprising ended the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina.(AFP)

Severe and bloody anti-government protests in Bangladesh over the past three weeks, which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government and the taking over of the country’s administration by an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, has resulted in an overall death of 469 people till reports last received, news agency Reuters reported.

Local media outlets have reported severe persecution of minorities in Bangladesh in the wake of the violence leading to several attempts by panicked Bangladeshis to illegally cross over to India over the past few days.

The death of 232 people was reported by by daily Prothom Alo on Thursday. The report states that most of the deaths took place on Tuesday, with some people dying while undergoing treatment.

Bangladesh’s main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, said Sheikh Hasina must face criminal charges in the country, and warned India risked damaging ties with its neighbour because it’s sheltering the former leader, Bloomberg reported.

Top updates on Bangladesh political crisis

The Dhaka Tribune reported that during the quota and anti-discrimination student movements between July 16 and August 4, a total of 328 deaths were reported. Thus, the total number of deaths over the past 23 days has reached 560. On Monday, Dhaka Medical College Hospital received 10 bodies from recent clashes, including six police officers and one member of the Ansar force. On Tuesday, six prisoners were killed when they attempted to escape from Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur, leading to a confrontation with prison guards who opened fire. On Wednesday, three additional people died while receiving treatment in Savar, Dhaka. In Gagnibari, Meherpur district, a Tuesday night house attack and subsequent clash resulted in the death of Naharul Islam, who was associated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and left seven others injured. On Friday, hundreds of people demonstrated in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, in response to violence targeting the country's Hindu minority following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this week, Reuters reported. A school teacher was killed, and at least 45 others were injured as Hindu homes, businesses, and temples in Muslim-majority Bangladesh came under attack after Hasina resigned on Monday. Protesters, some holding signs calling for the protection of Bangladeshi minorities, chanted "who are we, Bengali Bengali" and urged for peace as they blocked a major intersection in Dhaka. Hindus, who comprise about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population, have traditionally supported Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, which became a focal point of public anger following violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and security forces last month. Sheikh Hasina faces allegations of murder, forced disappearance, money laundering and corruption, and must face the law, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, a senior member of the BNP, said on Friday. An interim government was appointed in Bangladesh Thursday, led by Nobel Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus. Under the constitution, an election needs to be called within 90 days, although Yunus, the military — which backs the interim government — and the president haven’t commented on when elections will be held. India’s role in sheltering Sheikh Hasina may emerge as a flashpoint in relations between New Delhi and the interim government in Dhaka, Bloomberg reported, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed Hasina over the years despite growing concerns about human rights abuses and political repression.

(With inputs from agencies)