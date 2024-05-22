Windsor Castle stops free entry for locals, sparks fury
The perk was offered by The Royal Collection Trust, but it will end on June 1.
From June 1, residents with a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Advantage Card will need to make a payment to enter. However, they will receive a 50 percent discount.
Blasting the move, liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Julian Tisi said that locals deserve free access. “Windsor, and specifically the castle, is visited by millions of people from around the world,” he said, according to Independent.
“During the season, residents gladly welcome tourists to their shops and restaurants, they drive them around in taxis and are happy to give directions in the street,” he added. “In return, we get to live and work near one of the most iconic buildings in the world – and visit when we choose.”
‘We are continuing to explore ways to make the Castle as accessible as possible’
The 1,000-year-old fortress is located in Berkshire. The king uses it as one of his official residences. Although it is a working palace, it remains open to the public throughout the year.
“We consider those in the ‘big house on the hill’ to be our neighbours and want to work with them on this to ensure no resident is priced out of visiting the castle,” Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead councillor Amy Tisi said, according to BBC.
A Royal Collection Trust spokesperson stated that it “regularly" reviewed its pricing. It also updated its policy to "be in line with other businesses in the borough".
“We are continuing to explore ways to make the Castle as accessible as possible to visitors from the local area, with current initiatives, including free visits for community organisations working with under-represented groups, and a travel subsidy and access scheme for schools working with children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds," the spokesperson added.
