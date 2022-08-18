British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder told guards he wanted to kill Queen as revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
A British Sikh man found in the grounds of royal residence Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow on Christmas Day last year told palace guards that he was there to kill Queen Elizabeth II, a UK court was told on Wednesday.
Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, identified himself as an “Indian Sikh” who wanted to “assassinate” the 96-year-old monarch as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in a video that emerged soon after the arrest. The Queen was in her private apartments at the time of the incident on the morning of December 25, 2021.
Earlier this month, 20-year-old Chail was charged with treason, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday, when he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey court on September 14.
“I am here to kill the Queen,” Chail is reported to have told a royal protection officer on duty before being handcuffed and arrested.
Chail appeared before court via video link from the high security psychiatric facility of Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire and sat at a table with his arms folded, speaking only to confirm his identity.
Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the court that the Supersonic X-Bow weapon Chail was carrying had the capability to cause “serious or fatal injuries”. She also told the court that though the case wasn’t being treated as a terrorism offence, it had been dealt with by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command (CTC).
The charges were brought after an investigation by the Met Police CTC, which decided to charge Chail with offences under Section 2 of the 1842 Treason Act, namely “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty”. Chail was previously held under the Mental Health Act on being found armed in the grounds of Windsor Castle. His father, Jasbir Chail, 58, said days later in December last year that his son Jaswant needed help after he scaled the walls of the castle in Berkshire, south-east England.
A social media video, which was to be reviewed by Scotland Yard, later emerged in which a masked man identifying himself as Indian Sikh Jaswant Singh Chail says he wanted to “assassinate” the Queen as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.
-
Two gang associates held after encounter in Amritsar
Two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team near Wadala Jihal drain falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division, on Wednesday. The arrested men have been identified as Gurbhej alias Baba and Samsher Singh alias Karan of Tarn Taran. They were chased for around 11 kilometres before being nabbed near the Wadala Jihal drain. Police said accused Gurbhej has been facing charges in three murder cases.
-
Aviation museum to be set up in Patiala
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has approved setting up of an aviation museum at the civil aerodrome in Patiala. Mann gave his nod to the proposal given by the Punjab state civil aviation council. Mann directed the public works department to execute the entire project in a smooth and result-oriented manner to ensure that it is completed within time.
-
Costly procurement of de-addiction tablets under Punjab govt’s lens
Almost double increase in rate contract of a private firm done in the previous Congress government to purchase de-addiction drug Buprenorphine has come under scanner, with the department issuing notice to the firm for supplying the same drug on almost half of the rate to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
-
Punjab: AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra’s wife accuses him of assault, files police complaint
An MLA in Punjab on Wednesday landed in a controversy after an MLA from Sanour assembly constituency in Patiala district's wife, Harmit Singh Pathanmajra accused him of assaulting Gurpreet Kaur's and threatening to kill. Gurpreet Kaur, in her complaint lodged at Zirakpur police station, claimed that she got married to an MLA from Sanour assembly constituency in Patiala district, Harmit Singh Pathanmajra, in August last year. In her complaint, Kaur also alleged that Pathanmajra had cheated her by marrying her without divorcing his first wife.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Six more cows dead in Mohali, Panchkula
As many as six more cows died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Mohali and Panchkula on Wednesday. Mohali reported five deaths that pushed the district's toll to 22. Also 250 more cases were detected on Wednesday, taking the total count to 2,200. In Panchkula, one more cow died and 203 new cases were reported. Among the infected animals, three are buffaloes and rest cows.
