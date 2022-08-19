Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 19, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A lucrative deal may give more than expected profits. You may be in for some perks on the professional front. You will manage to keep lethargy at bay. Someone is likely to prove of immense help on the family front. Too much travelling may relegate some to a nomadic existence! Good returns from property are indicated for some. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Close encounters with someone you love may hit you like surge of electricity!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. An opportunity knocking at the door may need to be ushered in by appropriate efforts. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will do well not to neglect it. An enjoyable time is foreseen outside home. Travelling towards south will prove lucky. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Some of you may make a serious attempt to look for love!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. At work, you will manage to have your way. A happy mix of rest and exercise can find you at your physical best. Homemakers will need to complete what is started. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. You can become the proud owner of a property. Academically, you are likely to excel.

Love Focus: A budding romance is likely to give immense joy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. Good profits are in store for those working on a commission basis. Those ailing may show positive improvement. Heeding the advice of elders will be in your interest. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Lover may put an unrealistic demand on you; see what you can do best!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

This is the time to consolidate your gains at work. A change of routine may lead some to perfect health. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Timely advice of an elder is likely to save your relationship. Travel bug can bite some simply to quench their wanderlust. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: Lover may complaint of your indifference, so handle the situation diplomatically.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some efforts may be required to stabilize monetary condition. Chartered accountants, architects and lawyers may find the day hectic. Your efforts will help in remaining in shape. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. Some of you can look forward to visiting an out-of-town relation. Good returns from property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom and help make life blissful.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Your popularity is set to rise on the professional front. Fitness buffs are likely to enjoy perfect health. A family get together is in the offing and will prove most exciting. Delay in reaching your destination can have serious repercussions for you. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be enough to make you happy.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. You may save a good amount through bargain sales today. Health problems disappear by only a slight change in lifestyle. Some of you can waste a lot of time on trivial family issues. A tip will prove indispensable for those travelling. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get lucky and find somebody suitable.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Self-control will guarantee good health. You may be called upon to handle extra workload at work. You can feel proud of an achievement of a family member. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Those in property business can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavour is likely to bear fruit as you find your ideal match.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day seems profitable when you can make some money. Those looking for suitable employment may need to resort to networking. A friend may introduce you to a new exercise regimen. Those travelling long distance will make good time. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way.

Love Focus: Romantic life will move along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Chances of booking a vehicle are on the cards for some. On the work front, you may get a chance to acquire some new skill. Good health is assured as you get back to your routine. Those on house-hunting spree will get lucky. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. This is a good day to buy property. You success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Love is likely to capture your heart.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to multiply your earnings by taking up all kinds of jobs. A little effort is likely to keep you physically fit. Those thinking of investing should wait for the auspicious moment. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market.

Love Focus: You will make efforts to enrich your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

