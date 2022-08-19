Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 19, 2022: Good business deals are on your way

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) Dear Taurian, this is a favourable day, but some relationship issues are foreseen. Avoid being possessive for your lover and give her or him space to take the things back on track. Healthwise, it's a moderate day. You may feel better as you are slowly recovering from a prolonged health issue. Your good financial condition may allow you to splurge on self-care. Some business trips may help you enhance your professional network and get you some new clients. You may also get the badge of employee of the month. Day can be a wonderful opportunity to enjoy your financial and professional success with your loved ones. There are chances of meeting an old friend or colleague today and relive and miss the old times. Some may try to understand the crypto world.

Taurus Finance Today: Day seems good, so think about investing money in good schemes. Multiple income sources are indicated for some. Some of you may buy luxury items today while a couple of you may want to go for resale items.

Taurus Family Today: You may shift to a new home or invite guests over lunch today. Some may plan family picnics and enjoy thrilling activities. Students may get required support and guidance from parents or siblings.

Taurus Career Today: Those who have been performing excellently and been patient on the work front, they are going to shine and get rewarded with promotion or incentives. Some good business deals are on your way.

Taurus Health Today: This is a moderate day and you may focus on learning new skills. Meditation may brighten the senses and help you manage mental stress. A solo trip may refresh your mind, body and soul.

Taurus Love Life Today: It’s not a suitable day on the love front. Your love partner may not be in a good mood and take out all his or her frustration on you. Avoid arguing or retaliation as it may turn the situation messy.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

