Cancer Daily Horoscope for August 19, 2022: Try to be calm and patient

Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Dear Cancer, your daily astrological predictions for August 19, 2022 suggests, try to be calm and patient and let the hard time pass.

ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) This is a good day; you may have to face some issues on the love front. Try to be calm and patient and let the hard time pass. Some trips may go as per your expectations and get you benefits on the business front. Freshers who have been seeking good job opportunities, day is not less than a blessing for them. Healthwise, it's a moderate day. You have a well-planned routine to stay fit and fine, so fret not. Your brimming bank balance may allow you to spend on stuff like joining professional courses or help poor and needy students with their higher education.

Cancer Finance Today: You have good financial condition and you may think about your long-term investment plans. You may want to invest in things that comfort you. Interest earned from past investments may keep your bank balance full.

Cancer Family Today: You may be more expressive and happier today due to favorable star position. You may make the day wonderful by celebrating your professional success with loved ones. It's time to show your concern, love and care to your near and dear ones.

Cancer Career Today: A productive day is marked for people who want to settle abroad and join MNCs. Better opportunities are on the way for those who are in leading positions. Some may get a raise or a promotion as a reward for their hard work.

Cancer Health Today: Day seems moderate and you may work on your fitness issues. A course in yoga, meditation or reflexology can prove helpful in your personal growth. A light but regular workout will help you stay fit.

Cancer Love Life Today: Commitment may become a serious issue for you. Possessiveness of beloved may cause mental stress. Some serious issues may test your patience and strength, try to be calm. You can handle situation with a little compassion.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

