Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 19, 2022: Day seems favorable

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Day seems favorable, you may face some work challenges. It's good to avoid making any big decision associated with switching or quitting your job, let the stars turn favorable. You may have stable financial condition and think about buying an expensive home appliance. Some may get involved in social and political activities. A very important task that is pending since long time may get accomplished. Spending some time with your family members, especially kids, is advisable. Take some time out to resolve the issues faced by your children on day-to-day basis. If there is some court case going on, get it closed soon with an advice from an expert. There may be little misunderstanding between married couples, however, things can be sorted out by a healthy conversation. It is very important to maintain discipline in your business. you may have to be a bit more careful about your health as season is changing and it may cause mild illness.

Virgo Finance Today: This is a moderate day. You should try to limit your unnecessary expenditures and boost your savings or income sources. It is time to find out some profitable investment options. Those waiting for a raise may have to wait a little bit longer.

Virgo Family Today: You may feel extra grateful for your family members and their support. Kids in the family may come to you looking for solutions to their problems. Listen to them and help them.

Virgo Career Today: You may be tensed due to heavy business losses. Some negative thoughts may make you anxious and worried about your professional growth. Keeping calm is the key. Analyze the situation and act accordingly.

Virgo Health Today: Time is suitable as planets are favoring you. You may start practicing self-love. Adapting a healthy lifestyle may be a great move towards fitness.

Virgo Love Life Today: Day seems moderate, you may get a chance to go on a long drive with your beloved. It's time to pamper your spouse and give him or her a compliment or say something nice to him or her.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON