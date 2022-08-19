Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 19, 2022: Avoid lending money today

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Day seems favourable, you may face some issues on the home front. A property issue may bother you and require assistance from a legal adviser. The planetary placement may unleash your creative side. Twists of luck can affect your love life and make you more expressive. Your excellent health may keep you motivated and fill you with enthusiasm to do something good in your life that may be associated with your personal or professional life. Some business trips are on the cards. Meeting with new people or exploring markets of different cities may give you new ideas to promote your business and add new products. People around you may notice your creativity and potential today and inspire by your extraordinary qualities.

What lies further? Know more:

Gemini Finance Today: This is a moderate day and you may splurge on things you actually do not want. You may want to be surrounded by materialistic things that soothe or please you. Avoid lending money to anybody today.

Gemini Family Today: It's not a favorable day and you may face hard times. Avoid being involved in any quarrel associated with ancestral property today. Family members may expect more out of you.

Gemini Career Today: Day is not less than an opportunity to show your hidden talent or real potential, so take a stand and share your thoughts or suggestions at work. If you are into business, then you should not start any project or business with friend or close relatives.

Gemini Health Today: It's an excellent day. You may return to a state of relaxation and calmness by making some lifestyle changes, so go ahead and take a step towards a happy and healthy life. Changing environment or work settings may affect your health and mood in positive manner.

Gemini Love Life Today: Day is all about enjoying a fine wine or a good meal with your beloved and exploring new things that can refresh your love life. Blissful time is indicated for newly married couples.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON