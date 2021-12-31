Alia Bhatt crops Ranbir Kapoor from vacation photo, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter soak some sun in Maldives

bollywood

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 11:16 IST

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents as they capture Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya make music

Amitabh Bachchan is in no mood to take a break from work even as his industry colleagues flock to distant locations for holidays. The 78-year-old is currently making music with none other than his 9-year-old granddaughter, Aaradhya. The actor has shared pictures from their recording session.

Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Alia Bhatt in latest post from Ranthambore vacation. See more pics

Fans were excited to spot Ranbir Kapoor in the corner of the frame after his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, shared a new picture from their Ranthambore getaway with family. Late Wednesday evening, Alia took to Instagram to share a picture from their bonfire-dinner.

Anushka Sharma talks about media attention her baby will get: ‘We don’t want to raise brats’

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby, knows that she must teach her child to be respectful towards everyone. The actor has said that this was the teaching she got from her parents and wishes to impart the same to her child.

Rakhi Sawant reveals she got stitches after being thrashed by uncle: ‘We weren’t allowed to stand in balcony, do eyebrows’

Rakhi Sawant recently revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that the women of her family were not allowed to take even minor liberties, and were punished for protesting. Talking to Rahul Vaidya on Wednesday’s episode, Rakhi opened up about her conservative upbringing and how she was treated as a child.(Read full story here)

Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter, Sidharth Malhotra join the Bollywood brigade in the Maldives. See pics

Bollywood stars appear to be running a relay race to Maldives. Every time one comes back from a vacation at the tourist hotspot, another takes their place. After Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, now a fresh bunch of stars are now in the Maldives.

