Rakhi Sawant reveals she got stitches after being thrashed by uncle: 'We weren't allowed to stand in balcony, do eyebrows'

Rakhi Sawant reveals she got stitches after being thrashed by uncle: ‘We weren’t allowed to stand in balcony, do eyebrows’

In a conversation with Rahul Vaidya on Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant opened up about her childhood, and how the women of her family weren’t allowed to stand in the balcony, do eyebrows or get waxed.

tv Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant opened up about her growing up days while talking to Rahul Vaidya.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant opened up about her growing up days while talking to Rahul Vaidya.
         

Rakhi Sawant recently revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that the women of her family were not allowed to take even minor liberties, and were punished for protesting. Talking to Rahul Vaidya on Wednesday’s episode, Rakhi opened up about her conservative upbringing and how she was treated as a child.

She said, “We weren’t even allowed to stand in the balcony. Women of our house were not allowed to do eyebrows. We were not allowed to do any waxing or anything. I don’t understand what kind of men they were.” She also revealed that she got multiple stitches after being thrashed by her uncle.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, she also got emotional as she talked about how she was assumed to be ‘characterless’ just because she was a Bollywood dancer. She said, “I got so many proposals for marriage but they used to back out after getting to know that I am a Bollywood dancer. Just because someone works in the film industry, people judge that they are characterless. Is it wrong to be a part of Bollywood? Or is it wrong to be a dancer?”

However, Rakhi is now going to have a tough time in the house as the promo for Thursday’s episode showed the male contestants turning against her. She was seen tearing Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti during the captaincy task, which did not go down well with any of them.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant tears apart Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti, slammed by contestants

During his conversation with co-contestants Sonali Phogat and Arshi Khan, Rahul had recently talked about Rakhi’s troubled childhood. He had said, “Father nahi hai… father ne uske bachpan me maara hoga, peeta hoga (Her father must’ve been physically abusive towards her when she was a child). Childhood me usko bahut maarte the dance karne ke liye (They used to beat her for dancing). She has daulat, shouhrat but apne log nahi hai (She has fame and fortune, but no one to call her own). She feels she has a character to maintain. There is a clash between the real Rakhi and the Rakhi that is known to the world.”

