Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan reveals details about Rakhi Sawant’s traumatic childhood, says she was beaten for dancing

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 10:22 IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Mahajan commented on Rakhi Sawant’s childhood and personality in Tuesday’s episode of the reality show. Rahul said that despite earning fame and fortune, Rakhi is incredibly lonely.

In the episode, Rahul spoke to co-contestants Sonali Phogat and Arshi Khan about Rakhi, who is also participating in the show. She was originally a part of the first season, and like Rahul, has been brought back this year.

Rahul said, “You want to know why she behaves so possessive? She has become very lonely. Though I have met her only once, but she calls me her friend. She told me she has a husband, named Ritesh. But she hasn’t met him in two years. She is mentally very alone. She wants that whatever happens, someone should come to her. She has all these built up insecurities. She finds herself alone in the world. Her mother is sick, father nahi hai (father isn’t there)… bhai behen ka kuch na kuch, pati bhi nahi milta hai (her siblings are out of the picture)… she is very lonely.”

Rahul continued, as Rahul Vaidya joined the group, “Father nahi hai… father ne uske bachpan me maara hoga, peeta hoga (Her father must’ve been physically abusive towards her when she was a child). Childhood me usko bahut maarte the dance karne ke liye (They used to beat her for dancing). She has daulat, shouhrat but apne log nahi hai (She has fame and fortune, but no one to call her own). She feels she has a character to maintain. There is a clash between the real Rakhi and the Rakhi that is known to the world.”

Rakhi, in a recent interview, said that she had lost all her money, and that she had to ask Bigg Boss host Salman Khan’s brother, Sohail, for work. She told The Times of India, “Sohail bhai (Khan) helped me a lot. Salman sir’s brother helped me. I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don’t feel shy to ask for work. Once even Mr Amitabh Bachchan had asked the top production houses for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir.”

