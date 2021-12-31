Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Alia Bhatt in latest post from Ranthambore vacation. See more pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 07:43 IST

Fans were excited to spot Ranbir Kapoor in the corner of the frame after his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, shared a new picture from their Ranthambore getaway with family. Late Wednesday evening, Alia took to Instagram to share a picture from their bonfire-dinner.

In the picture, Alia could be seen holding a drink in her hand, wearing a pink dress and a trench coat over it. And sitting on her side, his face partially cropped out of the frame, was Ranbir. “Rk is next to her!” one person wrote in the comments. Alia captioned the post, “And to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!”

She also shared a short animation of herself, sitting near a bonfire, surrounded by cartoon bears. The couple are joined by their mothers -- Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan -- and Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband, Bharat, and their daughter, Samara.

Riddhima also shared a few pictures from the trip. She posted a boomerang video with Neetu, and a selfie with Soni. Bharat, meanwhile, shared pictures and videos from their safari on Wednesday, on which they spotted a tiger. Neetu shared pictures and a video of her granddaughter, Samara, trying to feed a goat.

Also read: ‘Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt not getting engaged today, it is not true’: Randhir Kapoor ends speculation

It was rumoured that the families had gone on the trip to attend Ranbir and Alia’s engagement, but Ranbir’s uncle, Randhir Kapoor, put an end to speculation and said that it was just a regular vacation. “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect,” Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express.

Follow @htshowbiz for more