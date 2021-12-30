Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter, Sidharth Malhotra join the Bollywood brigade in the Maldives. See pics

bollywood

Bollywood stars appear to be running a relay race to Maldives. Every time one comes back from a vacation at the tourist hotspot, another takes their place. After Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, now a fresh bunch of stars are now in the Maldives.

Kiara Advani shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday, marking her arrival. The photo showed her in a golden backless dress, posing against the cool blue waters. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Lookin at you 2021.” While he cannot be seen in her picture, her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra is also in Maldives.He took to Instagram Stories to share a couple of pictures from his resort

Also in the Maldives currently are Khaali Peeli co-stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. Ananya shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, enjoying a burger and some fries after her swim. “Progressively becoming the real me,” she captioned her post. Ananya showed her no-makeup look in another picture and wrote with it, “Beach monkey!! (Alexa play ‘Yeh Ladki’ from ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ on repeat if u know u know hehe).”

Ishaan also shared a picture of himself next to a pool, getting ready for a swim. “Mood: Blue - Eiffel 65 (Flume remix),” he wrote. He also shared a video of himself admiring a stunning sunset from an infinity pool.

Earlier, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had also shared pictures and videos from their trip. Disha was seen paddle boarding while Tiger posed for pictures at the beach.

Recently,actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi had called out film stars for sharing vacation pictures on social media. Responding to a tweet by journalist Barkha Dutt, Nikhil wrote on Twitter that it might appear that celebrities are heartless, but that is not the case. They are ‘just plain stupid’, he said. “Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what’s around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it’s not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid,” he wrote.

