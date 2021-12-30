Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff drop sea and surf photos as they vacation in Maldives, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 12:17 IST

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared stunning pictures as they vacation in the Maldvies, as per reports. The two, who have shied away from acknowledging their relationship, had left for the holiday together but have not posted any photos in which they feature together.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a gorgeous photograph in which she is seen sporting a yellow bikini. Sporting a chunky pair of shades, the Malang star looks breathtakingly beautiful while she stands on a board amid a mesmerising location. The cloudy sky and a crystal-clear sea view seemed captivating.

Captioning the photograph in reference to Hollywood star Jason Momoa’s action thriller Aquaman, Patani captioned the post as “Aquaman feels.” In awe of the beautiful picture, fans left red heart and lovestruck emoticons in the comments section.

Disha and Tiger had earlier holidayed in the Maldives but the destination seems to be a clear favourite for both of them. In other photos that Disha shared on her Instagram Stories, she can be seen chilling by the beach. While she gave us a glimpse of the exotic location she is at, she also shared stunning selfies, rocking an orange off-shoulder outfit. Her hair was done with soft curls and she went with a no-makeup look.

Tiger, meanwhile, posted a shirtless picture as he stood in front of bougainvillea flowers. He looked in great shape and could be seen sporting a pair of black shades. He also shared a video where he is seen sprinting in a pair of pink shorts and another selfie. “On my way,” he wrote.