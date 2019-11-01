e-paper
Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Angad Bedi to visit Golden Temple on daughter Mehr’s first birthday, reveals ‘when Neha was expecting, we went there’

Angad Bedi has said daughter Mehr has made him a better person and a better performer.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:05 IST
Radhika Bhirani
Radhika Bhirani
Hindustan Times
Angad Bedi with wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr.
         

If there’s one place that actor Angad Bedi wants to visit to mark the first birthday of Mehr, his daughter with Neha Dhupia, it is the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

“We would love to take her to the Golden Temple because when Neha was expecting, we went there. And now that Mehr is turning one, we would like to take our blessings from there,” says Angad about their plans for the little one’s special day next month.

Parenthood has worked wonders for Angad and Neha, who have never shied away from speaking about how transformative the experience has been so far.

Angad says, “We are very grateful to the Almighty. I feel Mehr has brought in a lot of changes in me. She has made me understand a lot of things and there’s a lot of gratitude towards the universe and people now. It has made me a better person and a better performer. It has made me realise the value of family and of my own parents.”

 

Mehr was born on November 18 last year, six months after Angad and Neha tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi in May itself.

Angad has been on a career roll, balancing his work between films and OTT platforms. On the big screen, he is excited about doing a biopic, and in the web space, he has been lauded for his work in The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.

It was fulfilling for him to see a 9.7 rating on IMDb for the show, and says, “The last time I think it was that brilliant was Inside Edge and Soorma. But this is something else. The way the audience has taken to this show is very heartening. I worked very hard on this show, and put in a lot of sweat and blood.”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 11:04 IST

