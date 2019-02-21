Anushka Sharma gives husband Virat Kohli a smile full of love in latest photo

Actor Anushka Sharma is one happily married woman and it shows in all her photos with husband and cricket star Virat Kohli. In his latest Instagram post, Virat has shared a sweet new picture of his wife as she turns around to flash him a big smile.

In the picture, Anushka is seen wearing a white hoodie and black pants. She is holding a water bottle in her hand and her hair is swept all over her face. Virat captioned the picture with three cute emojis, including a heart.

Virat’s fans also loved the picture. “Anushka looks happy happy,” wrote a fan. “Nushkie so cute,” wrote another. “So cute pose bhabhi ji,” commented a fan. Another fan also made fun of the blurry pic. “Bhai camera quality sahi nhi hai, bhabhi ke phone se hi le liya karo pics (Brother your camera’s quality is not good. Take pictures from sister-in-law’s phone).”

Anushka and Virat recently celebrated Valentine’s Day together at his restaurant in New Delhi. The two appeared to be enjoying themselves in the pictures shared by the restaurant’s official Instagram page. Virat also shared a picture with Anushka. “About last night with my valentine. #greatmeal #nueva #loveit @anushkasharma @nueva.world,” he had captioned the picture.

Anushka had also shared pictures on Valentine’s Day from their recent trip. In the pics, the two were seen cuddling with alpacas in a scenic, grassy land. “Love is beyond and above everything. The only thing that’s real . It’s all encompassing and beyond the reach of the mind. Happy Valentine’s day to all,” she had captioned the pics.

Anushka was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. The film saw her enacting the role of a scientist with cerebral palsy. While the movie did not fare well at the box office but her performance got favourable reviews.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 17:20 IST