Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma twin in white as they walk in hand in hand at Goa airport. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are arguably one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. Anything they do makes news. The duo, who has been criss-crossing across India after their return from New Zealand, was spotted at the Goa airport on Tuesday.

Anushka was wearing a simple jeans and white combination, while Virat kept it simple too in a black jeans and white t-shirt. They were seen, walking hand-in-hand.

The couple routinely puts up pictures and video clips from their many travels around the world. In the recent months, both Anushka and Virat posted a host of them from their time in New Zealand, Australia and England before that.

Anushka, who was promoting her film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in December, left to be with her husband in Australia, post the release of the film. She celebrated the New Year, down under and posted a lovely picture of them together from the streets, with revelers around them. Through the series, they also stole a few moments to go and watch a match at this year’s Australian Open, and posed with tennis legend Roger Federer.

2018 was a mixed year for Anushka, who had one hit and a miss. Her Yashraj production Sui Dhaaga, where she co-starred with Varun Dhawan, went on to be a hit while her more ambitious Zero, bombed miserably at the box office. In the latter, she played a scientist who has cerebral palsy.

The two spent Valentine’s Day in Delhi and later returned to Mumbai. To celebrate the day of love, the couple went for a quiet dinner at a Delhi restaurant and Virat even shared a picture from their date on his Instagram page.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 09:47 IST