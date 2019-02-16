Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli return to Mumbai post Valentine’s Day celebrations. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to Mumbai after celebrating Valentine’s Day in Delhi. The couple was spotted arriving hand in hand at the Mumbai airport and were twinning in black.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli while leaving the Mumbai airport.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The two were in the capital to spend some quality time with his family. Pictures from their Valentine’s Day date were shared on their fanpages. Dressed in a black floral jumpsuit, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor accompanied Virat, who was in black casuals, to his Delhi restaurant. He had even shared a picture from their date on his Instagram.

Anushka on her Instagram had shared a few pictures with alpacas. She captioned them, “Love is beyond and above everything. The only thing that’s real . It’s all encompassing and beyond the reach of the mind. Happy Valentine’s day to all,”

Virat, who was rested for the limited-overs series against New Zealand, is all set to lead Team India in the ODI and T20I series against Australia. Anushka is currently overlooking her production ventures and spending quality time with him. She had also accompanied him to Australia and then to New Zealand on his tours.

Anushka was last seen in the Aanand L Rai film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film, however, failed to impress at the box office. Her other film Sui Dhaga, opposite Varun Dhawan, released in September last year and received an average response.

The actor is now co-producing a film with brother Karnesh Sharma titled Bulbul, for Netflix, and a series for Amazon Prime. On being asked about her future plans, Anushka told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “The best situation for me to be in – as an actor as well as the audience – would be to watch a film which is entertaining but it must also leave some thoughts – in a very subtle manner – in your mind to ponder over.”

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 13:33 IST