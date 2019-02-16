Katrina Kaif braves injury, watches Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy. See pics

Actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy has impressed not just the critics but their Bollywood colleagues as well. Actor Katrina Kaif recently attended a screening of the film despite being injured. She was accompanied by her Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar as she walked with the help of a walking stick.

Simply dressed in a floral kurta, the actor was all smiles at the screening.

Gully Boy recorded a wonderful opening of Rs 19.40 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was received with cheers at the Berlin International Film Festival.

It showcases the hip-hop culture in Mumbai and is mainly inspired from the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy.

Ranveer plays an aspiring rapper named Murad in the film, who fights against all odds to achieve his dream.

Alia plays his possessive girlfriend, who aspires to become a surgeon.

Katrina had also attended Ranveer and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception in Mumbai. She has also been on good terms with Alia, who is currently dating her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina is currently working on her next flick Bharat, which stars Salman Khan in the lead role. The teaser of the film garnered a positive response though it showed little of the actor. The makers are yet to reveal her entire look from the film. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero and Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan. Both were among the biggest releases of 2018 but failed to perform at the box office.

Gully Boy is Alia’s highest opener and Ranveer’s second highest after his last film Simmba, which opened at Rs 20 crore.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 09:04 IST